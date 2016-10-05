Cathy O'Neil: "Weapons of Math Destruction" | Talks at Google

Cathy O'Neil is a data scientist and author of the blog mathbabe.org. She earned a Ph.D. in mathematics from Harvard and taught at Barnard College before moving to the private sector and working for the hedge fund D. E. Shaw. O'Neil started the Lede Program in Data Journalism at Columbia and is the author of "Doing Data Science." She appears weekly on the "Slate Money" podcast.

In this talk, O'Neil sounds an alarm on the mathematical models that pervade modern life and threaten to rip apart our social fabric.