'A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order'

CFR President Richard Haass will discuss 'A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order', his new book that examines a world increasingly defined by disorder–how the rules, policies, and institutions that guided the world since World War II have run their course, and what the United States should and should not do about it.

Richard Haass, President, Council on Foreign Relations; @RichardHaass

David Remnick, Editor, New Yorker