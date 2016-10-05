Benjamin Bergen: "What the F" | Talks at Google

Please note that this talk contains language some may consider strong.

In "WHAT THE F" Bergen explains why profanity is so appealing to us. Let's face it, we all swear. Whether we're happy or mad, uttering a four-letter word seems to be a natural occurrence for most of us. But why do we swear, even when we know we're breaking cultural taboos? Why are some words off limits in certain countries or deemed offensive in past centuries but are considered perfectly tame in others? What does all this g*ddamn swearing tell us about our language and our brains? Bergen has the answers as he illuminates the controversial and complex nature of profanity and its relationship on our culture.

In this groundbreaking yet ebullient romp through the linguistic muck, Bergen answers intriguing questions: How can patients left otherwise speechless after a stroke still shout Goddamn! when they get upset? When did a cock grow to be more than merely a rooster? Why is crap vulgar when poo is just childish? Do slurs make you treat people differently? Why is the first word that Samoan children say not mommy but eat shit? And why do we extend a middle finger to flip someone the bird?

Smart as hell and funny as fuck, What the F is mandatory reading for anyone who wants to know how and why we swear.

Bergen is a professor of cognitive science at the University of California, San Diego.