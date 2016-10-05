Jane Smiley

Pulitzer-Prize winning author Jane Smiley has now completed her remarkable American trilogy, a sweeping treatment of one Iowa family, the Langdons, over a century, with each chapter encapsulating one year. Golden Age picks up the story in 1987 and runs forward all the way to 2020, following generations of Langdons in the worlds of finance and government and on the battlefields of Iraq, even as the land itself—the Langdon farm, but the planet, too—comes back into focus in new and urgent ways.

This program is presented in partnership with the Chicago Tribune.

This program was recorded on Nov 12, 2016, as part of Chicago Humanities Festival's Fallfest/16: Speed