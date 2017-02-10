Edwidge Danticat: 2016 National Book Festival

Edwidge Danticat discusses "Untwine" with Michael Oreskes from NPR at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Edwidge Danticat, born in Haiti, came to the United States when she was twelve years old and published her first written works in English two years later. Her short stories have appeared in more than twenty-five periodicals and have been anthologized several times. She was nominated for a National Book Award, and won a Pushcart Short Story Prize as well as many fiction awards from "The Caribbean Writer," "Seventeen" and "Essence" magazines. Her most recent book is the young adult novel "Untwine". Danticat currently lives in New York and teaches creative writing at New York University.