Isabel Wilkerson and the Great Migration

The mass movement of nearly seven million African-Americans from the South during the Great Migration unleashed a revolution that redefined American politics, culture, and urban life. In The Warmth of Other Suns, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson captures the intimate details and personal stories behind the historic, half-century long exodus. Wilkerson will be joined by WBEZ reporter Natalie Moore in Bronzeville, a subject of her book and the historic epicenter of the Great Migration in Chicago.