Susan Jacoby: 2016 National Book Festival

Susan Jacoby discusses "Strange Gods: A Secular History of Conversion" with Tom Gjelten from NPR at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Susan Jacoby is a scholar, journalist and the best-selling author of "The Age of American Unreason." Her articles and essays have appeared in a variety of publications, including The New York Times, The American Prospect, Dissent, the Los Angeles Times Book Review, the Washington Post Book Review, the AARP Magazine and The Daily Beast. Jacoby's published books include "Never Say Die," "The Great Agnostic: Robert Ingersoll and American Freethought," "Alger Hiss and the Battle for History," "Freethinkers: A History of American Secularism" and "Half-Jew: A Daughter's Search for Her Family's Buried Past." Jacoby has received grants and awards from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Guggenheim, Rockefeller and Ford Foundations. Her new book "Strange Gods: A Secular History of Conversion" challenges the conventional narrative of conversion as a purely spiritual journey and explores the cultural, economic and political forces driving religious conversion in the Western world. Jacoby lives in New York City.