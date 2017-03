George Saunders: Lincoln in the Bardo

One of the masters of short fiction, MacArthur Fellow George Saunders comes to CHF to discuss his long-awaited first novel, Lincoln in the Bardo. Narrated by a dazzling chorus of voices, this book reimagines the death of Abraham Lincoln's eleven-year-old son, Willie, at the dawn of the Civil War. Inspiring in its ambition and formal innovation, it may be Saunders' most original and moving book yet. DePaul University Humanities Director Peter Steeves joins Saunders in conversation.