Kristin Hannah: 2016 National Book Festival

Kristin Hannah discusses "The Nightingale" at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Kristin Hannah is the award-winning, New York Times best-selling author of more than 20 novels, including "Winter Garden," "True Colors" and "Firefly Lane." Her most recent novel, "The Nightingale" , tells the heart-wrenching story of two French sisters and their experiences under German occupation during World War II. The best-selling novel is wildly popular, and won recognitions from Goodreads, Amazon and People's Choice. Several of Hannah's books have been optioned for movies, including her latest. Before becoming a full-time writer, she graduated from law school and practiced law in Seattle. Hannah lives with her family in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii.