Jessica Bennett: "Feminist Fight Club" | Talks at Google

You've likely read her articles in the New York Times — she was the first journalist to profile Monica Lewinsky in a decade, spent time with Hillary Clinton's childhood friends, and investigated the science (and gender dynamics) of Resting Bitch Face. In her critically acclaimed new book, Feminist Fight Club: A Survival Manual for a Sexist Workplace, acclaimed journalist Jessica Bennett blends the personal story of her real-life office "fight club" with a studied assessment of the gender gap that continues to plague the American workplace and beyond. With equal measures wit and rigor, Bennett provides tactical strategies—and the camaraderie—that every woman needs to fight back, as well as tools for the men who support the cause. In conversation with Olivia Jovais, Bennett will discuss her research, writing process, and provide provide actionable advice for that leaders of all genders can take to help close the gender gap.