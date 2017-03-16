NBCC Awards Ceremony for Publishing Year 2016

March 16, 2017 at The New School, New York, NY.

bookcritics.org

Video by Zachary Auron

In Order of Appearance

Welcome: Luis Jaramillo, Director, The New School Writing Program

Opening Remarks: Tom Beer, President, National Book Critics Circle

The John Leonard Prize: Yaa Gyasi, Homegoing (Alfred A. Knopf)

The Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing: Michelle Dean

The Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award: Margaret Atwood

Poetry: Ishion Hutchinson, House of Lords and Commons

Criticism: Carol Anderson, White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide

Autobiography: Hope Jahren, Lab Girl

Biography: Ruth Franklin, Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life

Nonfiction: Matthew Desmond, Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City