NBCC Awards Ceremony for Publishing Year 2016

March 16, 2017 at The New School, New York, NY.
In Order of Appearance
Welcome: Luis Jaramillo, Director, The New School Writing Program
Opening Remarks: Tom Beer, President, National Book Critics Circle
The John Leonard Prize: Yaa Gyasi, Homegoing (Alfred A. Knopf)
The Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing: Michelle Dean
The Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award: Margaret Atwood
Poetry: Ishion Hutchinson, House of Lords and Commons
Criticism: Carol Anderson, White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide
Autobiography: Hope Jahren, Lab Girl
Biography: Ruth Franklin, Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life
Nonfiction: Matthew Desmond, Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City