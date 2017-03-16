daily review
The Life of a Poet: Terrance Hayes
Washington Post Book World Editor Ron Charles talks to Poet Terrance Hayes about his poetry.
NBCC Awards Ceremony for Publishing Year 2016
NBCC Awards Ceremony for Publishing Year 2016
March 16, 2017 at The New School, New York, NY.
bookcritics.org
Video by Zachary Auron
In Order of Appearance
Welcome: Luis Jaramillo, Director, The New School Writing Program
Opening Remarks: Tom Beer, President, National Book Critics Circle
The John Leonard Prize: Yaa Gyasi, Homegoing (Alfred A. Knopf)
The Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing: Michelle Dean
The Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award: Margaret Atwood
Poetry: Ishion Hutchinson, House of Lords and Commons
Criticism: Carol Anderson, White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide
Autobiography: Hope Jahren, Lab Girl
Biography: Ruth Franklin, Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life
Nonfiction: Matthew Desmond, Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City
Jessica Bennett: "Feminist Fight Club" | Talks at Google
Jessica Bennett: "Feminist Fight Club" | Talks at Google
You've likely read her articles in the New York Times — she was the first journalist to profile Monica Lewinsky in a decade, spent time with Hillary Clinton's childhood friends, and investigated the science (and gender dynamics) of Resting Bitch Face. In her critically acclaimed new book, Feminist Fight Club: A Survival Manual for a Sexist Workplace, acclaimed journalist Jessica Bennett blends the personal story of her real-life office "fight club" with a studied assessment of the gender gap that continues to plague the American workplace and beyond. With equal measures wit and rigor, Bennett provides tactical strategies—and the camaraderie—that every woman needs to fight back, as well as tools for the men who support the cause. In conversation with Olivia Jovais, Bennett will discuss her research, writing process, and provide provide actionable advice for that leaders of all genders can take to help close the gender gap.
Daniel Levitin: "Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era"
Daniel Levitin: "Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era"
From The New York Times bestselling author of THE ORGANIZED MIND and THIS IS YOUR BRAIN ON MUSIC, a primer to the critical thinking that is more necessary now than ever.
We are bombarded with more information each day than our brains can process—especially in election season. It's raining bad data, half-truths, and even outright lies. New York Times bestselling author Daniel J. Levitin shows how to recognize misleading announcements, statistics, graphs, and written reports revealing the ways lying weasels can use them.
It's becoming harder to separate the wheat from the digital chaff. How do we distinguish misinformation, pseudo-facts, distortions, and outright lies from reliable information? Levitin groups his field guide into two categories—statistical infomation and faulty arguments—ultimately showing how science is the bedrock of critical thinking. Infoliteracy means understanding that there are hierarchies of source quality and bias that variously distort our information feeds via every media channel, including social media. We may expect newspapers, bloggers, the government, and Wikipedia to be factually and logically correct, but they so often aren't. We need to think critically about the words and numbers we encounter if we want to be successful at work, at play, and in making the most of our lives. This means checking the plausibility and reasoning—not passively accepting information, repeating it, and making decisions based on it. Readers learn to avoid the extremes of passive gullibility and cynical rejection. Levitin's charming, entertaining, accessible guide can help anyone wake up to a whole lot of things that aren't so. And catch some lying weasels in their tracks!
Anne-Marie Slaughter: 2016 National Book Festival
Anne-Marie Slaughter: 2016 National Book Festival
Anne-Marie Slaughter discusses "Unfinished Business: Women Men Work Family" with Mary Louise Kelly from NPR at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: Anne-Marie Slaughter is the president and CEO of New America and the Bert G. Kerstetter '66 University Professor emerita of politics and international affairs at Princeton University. From 2009-2011 she served as the director of policy planning for the U.S. Department of State, the first woman to hold that position. Prior to her government service, Dr. Slaughter was the dean of Princeton's Woodrow Wilson school of public and international affairs from 2002-2009 and the J. Sinclair Armstrong professor of international, foreign, and comparative law at Harvard Law School from 1994-2002. She has written or edited seven books, including her latest, "Unfinished Business: Women Men Work Family". In 2012, she published "Why Women Still Can't Have It All," in The Atlantic, which became the most read article in the history of the magazine and helped spark a renewed national debate on the continued obstacles to genuine full male-female equality.
Chuck Klosterman: "But What If We're Wrong" | Talks At Google
Klosterman talks about how his latest book, "But What If We're Wrong?" in which visualizes the contemporary world as it will appear to those who'll perceive it as the distant past. One of the most provocative, perceptive, and entertaining cultural critics of our time considers whether much of what we think we know about reality is false, why that is, and why it matters in all things including music, democracy and the internet.
Susan Jacoby: 2016 National Book Festival
Susan Jacoby discusses "Strange Gods: A Secular History of Conversion" with Tom Gjelten from NPR at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: Susan Jacoby is a scholar, journalist and the best-selling author of "The Age of American Unreason." Her articles and essays have appeared in a variety of publications, including The New York Times, The American Prospect, Dissent, the Los Angeles Times Book Review, the Washington Post Book Review, the AARP Magazine and The Daily Beast. Jacoby's published books include "Never Say Die," "The Great Agnostic: Robert Ingersoll and American Freethought," "Alger Hiss and the Battle for History," "Freethinkers: A History of American Secularism" and "Half-Jew: A Daughter's Search for Her Family's Buried Past." Jacoby has received grants and awards from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Guggenheim, Rockefeller and Ford Foundations. Her new book "Strange Gods: A Secular History of Conversion" challenges the conventional narrative of conversion as a purely spiritual journey and explores the cultural, economic and political forces driving religious conversion in the Western world. Jacoby lives in New York City.
Asian-American Literature Today: Kundiman Spotlight
Poets Janine Joseph and Aimee Nezhukumatathil read and discuss their work with Kundiman Advisory Board Co-Chair Jennifer Chang.
George Saunders: Lincoln in the Bardo
One of the masters of short fiction, MacArthur Fellow George Saunders comes to CHF to discuss his long-awaited first novel, Lincoln in the Bardo. Narrated by a dazzling chorus of voices, this book reimagines the death of Abraham Lincoln's eleven-year-old son, Willie, at the dawn of the Civil War. Inspiring in its ambition and formal innovation, it may be Saunders' most original and moving book yet. DePaul University Humanities Director Peter Steeves joins Saunders in conversation.
Celebration of E.L. Doctorow with Ta-Nehisi Coates and Jennifer Egan
Friends and fellow writers pay tribute to E. L. Doctorow upon posthumous publication of his Collected Stories. "His prose tends to create its own landscape," wrote Don DeLillo. "His sensitivity to language is perfectly balanced and complemented by a gigantic vision," wrote Jennifer Egan. "He did not so much write fiction about history as he seemed to occupy history itself," wrote Ta-Nehisi Coates. "He owned it. He made it his own."
Don DeLillo also read this evening, from the Doctorow novel Billy Bathgate, but it was not recorded.
Margaret Atwood and Angel Catbird
Margaret Atwood presents volume two in her graphic novel series, "Angel Catbird", published in association with conversation charity Nature Canada's Keep Cats Safe and Save Birds Lives initiative.
Becoming Madison: The Extraordinary Origins of the Least Likely Founding Father
Michael Signer crafted his biography of James Madison in a different way by focusing on the fourth president's youth. He characterized the book as "an intellectual and psychological biography of a young Madison before age 36."
Matthew Desmond (author of Evicted)
Matthew Desmond, author of EVICTED (Crown), speaks about his book at the First-Year Experience® (FYE) Conference in Atlanta, GA.
A Celebration of Shirley Jackson
A Celebration of Shirley Jackson with Ruth Franklin, Miles Hyman, Laura Miller, Joyce Carol Oates, and more.
An evening of readings to celebrate the centennial of Shirley Jackson upon the publication of Ruth Franklin’s new biography, A Rather Haunted Life, and The Lottery: A Graphic Adaptation by Jackson’s grandson Miles Hyman. “Her stories are among the most terrifying ever written,” wrote Donna Tartt.
Daniel Dennett: "From Bacteria to Bach and Back: The Evolution of Minds"
How did we come to have minds?
For centuries, this question has intrigued psychologists, physicists, poets, and philosophers, who have wondered how the human mind developed its unrivaled ability to create, imagine, and explain. Disciples of Darwin have long aspired to explain how consciousness, language, and culture could have appeared through natural selection, blazing promising trails that tend, however, to end in confusion and controversy. Even though our understanding of the inner workings of proteins, neurons, and DNA is deeper than ever before, the matter of how our minds came to be has largely remained a mystery.
That is now changing, says Daniel C. Dennett. In From Bacteria to Bach and Back, his most comprehensive exploration of evolutionary thinking yet, he builds on ideas from computer science and biology to show how a comprehending mind could in fact have arisen from a mindless process of natural selection. Part philosophical whodunit, part bold scientific conjecture, this landmark work enlarges themes that have sustained Dennett's legendary career at the forefront of philosophical thought.
The Art of Philosophy by Susanna Berger
Delving into the intersections between artistic images and philosophical knowledge in Europe from the late sixteenth to the early eighteenth centuries, The Art of Philosophy shows that the making and study of visual art functioned as important methods of philosophical thinking and instruction. From frontispieces of books to monumental prints created by philosophers in collaboration with renowned artists, Susanna Berger examines visual representations of philosophy and overturns prevailing assumptions about the limited function of the visual in European intellectual history.
Rather than merely illustrating already existing philosophical concepts, visual images generated new knowledge for both Aristotelian thinkers and anti-Aristotelians, such as Descartes and Hobbes. Printmaking and drawing played a decisive role in discoveries that led to a move away from the authority of Aristotle in the seventeenth century. Berger interprets visual art from printed books, student lecture notebooks, alba amicorum (friendship albums), broadsides, and paintings, and examines the work of such artists as Pietro Testa, Léonard Gaultier, Abraham Bosse, Dürer, and Rembrandt. In particular, she focuses on the rise and decline of the "plural image," a genre that was popular among early modern philosophers. Plural images brought multiple images together on the same page, often in order to visualize systems of logic, metaphysics, natural philosophy, or moral philosophy.
Featuring previously unpublished prints and drawings from the early modern period and lavish gatefolds, The Art of Philosophy reveals the essential connections between visual commentary and philosophical thought.
Kristin Hannah: 2016 National Book Festival
Kristin Hannah discusses "The Nightingale" at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: Kristin Hannah is the award-winning, New York Times best-selling author of more than 20 novels, including "Winter Garden," "True Colors" and "Firefly Lane." Her most recent novel, "The Nightingale" , tells the heart-wrenching story of two French sisters and their experiences under German occupation during World War II. The best-selling novel is wildly popular, and won recognitions from Goodreads, Amazon and People's Choice. Several of Hannah's books have been optioned for movies, including her latest. Before becoming a full-time writer, she graduated from law school and practiced law in Seattle. Hannah lives with her family in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii.
Conversation with Lisa Lucas
Executive Director of the National Book Foundation, Lisa Lucas discusses the responsibilities of her title and her passion for literacy. See the full conversation and more at booktv.org
Tuesday Monica Youn: Poetry & Law
Monica Youn read from her new book, "Blackacre" and participated in a discussion with Martha Dragich, professor emerita of law at the University of Missouri School of Law.
Monday Conversation and reading with Zadie Smith
Zadie Smith reads from her new work, Swing Time and is introduced by Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah
Zadie Smith's new novel, Swing Time, is a dazzlingly energetic and deeply human story about friendship, music and stubborn roots. Her writing is "delightful, painful and spontaneously funny," wrote Ella Taylor. "It reflects a lively, unselfconscious, rigorous, erudite and earnestly open mind that's busy refining its view of life, literature and a great deal in between."
