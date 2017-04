A Celebration of Shirley Jackson

A Celebration of Shirley Jackson with Ruth Franklin, Miles Hyman, Laura Miller, Joyce Carol Oates, and more.

An evening of readings to celebrate the centennial of Shirley Jackson upon the publication of Ruth Franklin’s new biography, A Rather Haunted Life, and The Lottery: A Graphic Adaptation by Jackson’s grandson Miles Hyman. “Her stories are among the most terrifying ever written,” wrote Donna Tartt.