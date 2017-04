Paul Auster reads from his novel, "4 3 2 1"

A sweeping story of birthright and possibility, Paul Auster’s inventive new novel, 4 3 2 1, explores the life of its main character along four independent fictional paths.

He is “one of American letters’ fierce originals,” wrote Marie Arana. “In turns contemplative, pugnacious and achingly tender, Auster gives us a blow-by-blow account of his collision with life.”