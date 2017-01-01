daily review
omnivore
paper trail
current issue
interviews
syllabi
readings
video
archive
artforum
subscribe
advertise
about
contact
Search
follow us
sign in
register
Video
Interviews
Readings
Trailers
Symposia
All
Ashley C. Ford at the 2017 AWP Book Fair
Host Rich Fahle talks with writer and editor Ashley C. Ford.
Marilynne Robinson: "Fiction, Faith and the Imagination"
Marilynne Robinson: "Fiction, Faith and the Imagination"
Pulitzer Prize-winning novelists Geraldine Brooks and Paul Harding will join physicist and best-selling novelist Alan Lightman to discuss the myriad ways faith informs the work of 2016 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction winner Marilynne Robinson. The conversation will be moderated by Steven Knapp, president of George Washington University. Robinson will join the panel discussion for its conclusion.
Heather Boushey: Finding Time: The Economics of Work-Life Conflict
Heather Boushey: Finding Time: The Economics of Work-Life Conflict
Employers today are demanding more and more of employees’ time. And from campaign barbecues to the blogosphere, workers across the United States are raising the same worried question: How can I get ahead at my job while making sure my family doesn’t fall behind?
Heather Boushey argues that resolving work–life conflicts is as vital for individuals and families as it is essential for realizing the country’s productive potential. The federal government, however, largely ignores the connection between individual work–life conflicts and more sustainable economic growth. The consequence: business and government treat the most important things in life—health, children, elders—as matters for workers to care about entirely on their own time and dime. That might have worked in the past, but only thanks to a hidden subsidy: the American Wife, a behind-the-scenes, stay-at-home fixer of what economists call market failures. When women left the home—out of desire and necessity—the old system fell apart. Families and the larger economy have yet to recover.
But change is possible. Finding Time presents detailed innovations to help Americans find the time they need and help businesses attract more productive workers. A policy wonk with working-class roots and a deep understanding of the stresses faced by families up and down the income ladder, Heather Boushey demonstrates with clarity and compassion that economic efficiency and equity do not have to be enemies. They can be reconciled if we have the vision to forge a new social contract for business, government, and private citizens.
Why Don Quixote is the Best Work of Fiction According to 100 Authors
Why Don Quixote is the Best Work of Fiction According to 100 Authors
Hernán Sánchez Martínez de Pinillos discussed the life of Miguel de Cervantes and his great literary work, Don Quixote.
Speaker Biography: Hernán Sánchez Martínez de Pinillos is a professor in the department of Spanish and Portuguese at the University of Maryland at College Park.
Neoliberalism, Climate Change, Migration: George Monbiot in conversation
Neoliberalism, Climate Change, Migration: George Monbiot in conversation
An interview covering neoliberalism, migration, Brexit, Trump, community-building, climate change, democracy, power, globalization, and lots more.
George Monbiot's bestselling book How Did We Get Into This Mess? is now out in paperback.
Selected Videos
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
... 69
older »
Does Male Privilege Exist?
Grayson Perry has been thinking about masculinity since he was a boy. Now, in his book, The Descent of Man, he turns round to look at men with a clear eye and ask, what sort of men would make the world a better place, for everyone?
Here, Sapphire McIntosh goes out on to the streets of London to ask men, does male privilege exist?
Elif Batuman and Viet Thanh Nguyen read from their work
Elif Batuman reads from her love, The Idiot, a portrait of the artist as a young woman. Viet Thanh Nguyen’s reads from The Sympathizer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 2016.
Veronica Chambers, "The Meaning of Michelle"
Veronica Chambers looks at the contributions of First Lady Michelle Obama in her book, "The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own"
“No, Socialism Isn’t Just More Government,” with Chris Maisano
Part 4 of the “ABCs of Socialism” series, sponsored by Verso Books and Jacobin, featuring lectures and discussions with contributors of the “ABCs of Socialism” book.
You’ve probably seen the memes purporting to show just how socialist the United States already is by listing a bunch of government programs, services, and agencies.
The idea that any government activity is synonymous with socialism has major political and strategic implications. After all, if our country were already at least partly socialist, then all we would have to do is keep gradually expanding government.
Simply electing politicians to office or watching the government expand by its own momentum has never been, and never will be, enough. Economic power is political power, and under capitalism the owners of capital will always have the capacity to undermine popular democracy—no matter who’s in Congress or the White House.
About the speaker:
Chris Maisano is a contributing editor at Jacobin and a union staffer in New York.
Cheech Marin: "Cheech is Not My Real Name... But Don't Call Me Chong!"
The long-awaited memoir from a counterculture legend.
Cheech Marin came of age at an interesting time in America and became a self-made counterculture legend with his other half, Tommy Chong. This insightful memoir delves into how Cheech dodged the draft, formed one of the most successful comedy duos of all time, became the face of the recreational drug movement with the film Up in Smoke, forged a successful solo career with roles in The Lion King and, more recently, Jane the Virgin, and became the owner of the most renowned collection of Chicano art in the world.
Written in Cheech's uniquely hilarious voice, this memoir will take you to new highs.
Lacks family with Rose Byrne: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
In anticipation of HBO Films’ all-star adaptation of Rebecca Skloot’s #1 New York Times bestselling book, Claudia Dreifus moderates a conversation with the author, members of the Lacks family, and actors Rose Byrne and Renee Elise Goldsberry, to explore the many facets of this remarkable true story.
National Book Foundation head aims to be a cheerleader for literature
National Book Foundation executive director Lisa Lucas is the first woman and African-American to lead the non-profit that hands out the National Book Awards every year. Her aim is to promote a love of writing. James Brown reports.
Revolutions Without Borders: The Call to Liberty in the Atlantic World
According to author Janet Polasky, "Nation-based histories cannot do justice to the rowdy, radical interchange of ideas around the Atlantic world during the tumultuous years from 1776 to 1804. National borders were powerless to restrict the flow of enticing new visions of human rights and universal freedom." She discusses her new book on the subject.
Speaker Biography: Janet Polasky is presidential professor of history at the University of New Hampshire. She is the author of five other books, including "Reforming Urban Labor: Routes to the City, Roots in the Country" and the prize-winning "Revolution in Brussels, 1787-1793."
On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century
On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century
(Tim Duggan Books, 2017)
With Professor Tim Snyder, Yale University
From one of this generation’s leading historians, this timely new book serves as a warning for 21st century threats to democracy. Snyder dissects the events and values that enabled the rise of Hitler and Stalin and the implementation of their catastrophic policies.
How Terry McDonell got Kurt Vonnegut to write for Rolling Stone
Legendary editor Terry McDonell on courting Kurt Vonnegut to write for Rolling Stone.
Kwame Dawes
Ghanaian writer Kwame Dawes read samples of his work and participated in a moderated discussion with the Library's Angel Batiste.
Geneive Abdo, "The New Sectarianism": Twitter, War and Religion
Geneive Abdo discusses how twitter is impacting the religious conflict in the Middle East. Abdo expands on the Sunni and Shiite conflict in her book, "The New Sectarianism".
Pen America Literary Gala 2017
2017 PEN LITERARY GALA & FREE EXPRESSION AWARDS
Tuesday, April 25, 6:30pm
American Museum of Natural History
Central Park West at 79th Street, New York City
PEN America, the country’s largest writer-driven free expression advocacy organization, confers the Literary Service Award annually to a critically acclaimed writer whose body of work helps us understand and interpret the human condition, engendering empathy and imagination in even the darkest hours.
Azar Nafisi on The Republic of Imagination: America in Three Books
Azar Nafisi talks with host Rich Fahle about her latest novel, The Republic of Imagination: America in Three Books, at the 2017 AWP Book Fair.
FROM THE PUBLISHER:
Ten years ago, Azar Nafisi electrified readers with her multimillion-copy bestseller Reading Lolita in Tehran, which told the story of how, against the backdrop of morality squads and executions, she taught The Great Gatsby and other classics of English and American literature to her eager students in Iran. In this electrifying follow-up, she argues that fiction is just as threatened—and just as invaluable—in America today.
Blending memoir and polemic with close readings of her favorite novels, she describes the unexpected journey that led her to become an American citizen after first dreaming of America as a young girl in Tehran and coming to know the country through its fiction. She urges us to rediscover the America of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and challenges us to be truer to the words and spirit of the Founding Fathers, who understood that their democratic experiment would never thrive or survive unless they could foster a democratic imagination. Nafisi invites committed readers everywhere to join her as citizens of what she calls the Republic of Imagination, a country with no borders and few restrictions, where the only passport to entry is a free mind and a willingness to dream.
Sonia Sanchez and Eileen Myles at the 2017 AWP Book Fair
Sonia Sanchez and Eileen Myles talk with Jeffrey Brown about their latest novels at the 2017 AWP Book Fair.
FROM THE PUBLISHER:
(Shake Loose My Skin)
An extraordinary retrospective covering over thirty years of work, Shake Loose My Skin is a stunning testament to the literary, sensual, and political powers of the award-winning Sonia Sanchez.
A collection of haiku that celebrates the gifts of life and mourns the deaths of revered African American figures in the worlds of music, literature, art, and activism.
(I Must Be Living Twice)
A collection of thrilling verse, including both new poems and beloved favorites, from the celebrated poet, modern cult icon, and author of Chelsea Girls.
Eileen Myles’ work is known for its blend of reality and fiction, the sublime and the ephemeral. Her work opens readers to astonishing new considerations of familiar places, like the East Village in her iconic Chelsea Girls, and invites them into lush—and sometimes horrid—dream worlds, imbuing the landscapes of her writing with the vividness and energy of fantasy.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
... 69
older »
Advertisement
daily review
omnivore
paper trail
current issue
interviews
syllabi
readings
video
archive
artforum
subscribe
advertise
about
contact