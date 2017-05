Lacks family with Rose Byrne: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

In anticipation of HBO Films’ all-star adaptation of Rebecca Skloot’s #1 New York Times bestselling book, Claudia Dreifus moderates a conversation with the author, members of the Lacks family, and actors Rose Byrne and Renee Elise Goldsberry, to explore the many facets of this remarkable true story.