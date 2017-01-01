Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on We Should All Be Feminists at the 2017 AWP Book Fair

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie talks with host Rich Fahle about her latest novel, “We Should All Be Feminists” at the 2017 AWP Book Fair.

FROM THE PUBLISHER:

The highly acclaimed, provocative New York Times bestseller—a personal, eloquently-argued essay, adapted from the much-admired TEDx talk of the same name—from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, award-winning author of Americanah. Here she offers readers a unique definition of feminism for the twenty-first century, one rooted in inclusion and awareness. Drawing extensively on her own experiences and her deep understanding of the often masked realities of sexual politics, here is one remarkable author’s exploration of what it means to be a woman now—and an of-the-moment rallying cry for why we should all be feminists.