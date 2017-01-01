Prof. Matthew Reynolds: "The World of Translation" | Talks at Google

In this talk, we are joined by Prof. Matthew Reynolds, professor of English and Comparative Criticism, Tutorial Fellow at St. Anne's College at the University of Oxford, and author of Oxford University Press' "Very Short Introduction" on Translation.

He introduces his audience into the word of translation from the point of view of a writer and a scientist, highlighting a broad range of aspects of the subject and discussing the different perspectives one can have: How is the "failure" of a machine to correctly translate a text different from the "artistic license" of a human writer who translates an ancient piece of literature in non-standard grammar?