Feminizm Po-Russki: Three Writers on Women in Modern Russia

Three Russian women writers, from different genres and generations, consider gender, power, and creative freedom in their country. Hear from a chronicler of Pussy Riot and gay rights in Russia, a prize-winning novelist who traces the linked lives of women in a communal apartment in post-war Leningrad, and a writer who follows her heroine’s soul after death. Moderating will be the author of The Patriots, an exploration of the Cold War and three generations of an American family.

With Elena Chizhova, Elena Kostyuchenko, and A. Nune. Moderated by Sana Krasikov. In both English and Russian.