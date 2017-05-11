The Writers Studio At 30

A night of readings celebrating the launch of "The Writers Studio at 30" (Epiphany Editions), a new anthology of work by the Writers Studio's dedicated community.

Featuring, in order of appearance, Philip Schultz, Monica Banks, Odette Heideman, Nancy Matsunaga, Rebecca Gee, Joel Hinman, Lisa Bellamy, Therese Eiben, Peter Krass, Reneé Bibby, Michele Herman, Mark Peterson, Liz Kingsley, Lesley Dormen & Cynthia Weiner

The Writers Studio, the landmark school for creative writing and thinking founded and directed by Pulitzer Prize winning poet Philip Schultz, celebrates its 30th anniversary with the launch of "The Writers Studio At 30." The anthology features fiction and poetry by current and former students and faculty, as well as pieces from distinguished members of the Writers Studio Advisory Board.