Erika Lee: Stand Up/Speak Out: The Need for Asian American Activism Today

Professor Erika Lee discusses the history of Asians in America and also the importance of activism today. Lee is one of the nation's leading immigration and Asian American historians and has published several widely acclaimed books, including "The Making of Asian America: A History." Lee teaches at the University of Minnesota where she holds the Rudolph J. Vecoli Chair in Immigration History, among other distinctions.