Helen Czerski: Everyday Physics

British physicist Dr. Helen Czerski believes that simple, even mundane, observations can help us understand the properties that govern our universe. By linking ordinary objects and occurrences—like popcorn popping, coffee stains, or refrigerator magnets—to big ideas like climate change, the energy crisis, or innovative new medical testing, she gives us the tools to alter the way we see the world. In an age of string theory, fluid dynamics and biophysics, it can seem as if the science of our world is only for specialists and academics. Czerski disagrees, asserting that science exploration is a constant and commonplace opportunity for anyone who’s paying attention. She explores the patterns and connections that illustrate the grandest theories in the smallest everyday objects and experiences.