Kobach Is Helping Trump Lay Groundwork for Nationwide Voter Suppression Effort

To date, 44 states have said they will not hand over detailed personal information about U.S. voters to Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. We look at the man behind the request for the data: Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state and vice chair of Trump’s "election integrity" commission. Kobach has pushed for the strictest voter identification laws in the country and advocated for a "proof-of-citizenship" requirement that civil rights advocates say is aimed at suppressing voter turnout. We speak with by Ari Berman, whose recent piece for The New York Times Magazine is "The Man Behind Trump’s Voter-Fraud Obsession." We also speak with Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. The organization filed a complaint Monday against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.