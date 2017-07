The Little Hours: Aubrey Plaza and Dave Franco read "The Decameron"

Hear ye, hear ye! Aubrey Plaza, Dave Franco and writer/director Jeff Baena perform live readings from Giovanni Boccaccio's “Decameron” to celebrate the June 30th release of their film “The Little Hours.” Say your prayers, gird your loins, and enjoy this very special reading and Q&A, moderated by Eric Kohn from IndieWire and presented by Gunpowder & Sky.