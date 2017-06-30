Jonathan Lethem

Jonathan Lethem is one of the most colorful novelists writing today. Like Dickens, he writes stories filled with memorable figures, offering pathos and absurdity in equal measure. MacArthur Award-winning Lethem is author of Motherless Brooklyn (which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction), The Fortress of Solitude, and Chronic City. Now he comes to CHF with a new novel, A Gambler’s Anatomy. Featuring a wild cast of characters and set in Berlin and Berkeley, the story follows backgammon wizard Bruno Alexander as he confronts dilemmas simultaneously strange and universal. CHF Associate Artistic Director Alison Cuddy joins Lethem in conversation.