Class, Race, and Marxism: New York book launch

David Roediger in conversation with Jordan T. Camp, Christina Heatherton, and Donna Murch.

New York launch of David Roediger’s latest book, “Class, Race, and Marxism,” at Verso Books in Brooklyn on June 30, 2017.

Since the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the political fault-lines opened up by the 2016 US elections, the question of the relationship between race, class, and politics in modern societies has dominated the media landscape.

In this new collection of pathbreaking essays, Roediger tackles the question of race and its relationship to capitalism, and through this challenges the way we thinking about whiteness and racism, intersectionality, solidarity, and the future of organizing against racism.

David Roediger’s work over the past 25 years has set the agenda for work on the constructions race in US history. His books have defined the field of Critical Whiteness Studies, and been hailed by the likes of Angela Davis, Kimberlé Crenshaw, Paul Gilroy, and Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak.

In “Class, Race, and Marxism,” Roediger argues that racial division is not only part of the history of capitalism but is fundamental to the nature of work and capitalism itself. Class, Race, and Marxism is an essential guide to current discussions about race and class that provides useful histories for forging solidarity.

About David Roediger:

David Roediger is the Foundation Distinguished Professor of American Studies and History at Kansas University. Among his books are “Our Own Time: A History of American Labor and the Working Day” (with Philip S. Foner), “How Race Survived US History: From Settlement and Slavery to the Obama Phenomenon,” and “The Wages of Whiteness: Race and the Making of the American Working Class.”

About the panelists:

Jordan T. Camp is a term assistant professor of American studies at Barnard College. He recently published “Incarcerating the Crisis: Freedom Struggles and the Rise of Neoliberalism” (UC Press, 2016). He is the co-editor of “Policing the The Planet: Why the Policing Crisis Led to Black Lives Matter” (Verso, 2016).

Christina Heatherton is an assistant professor of American Studies at Barnard College, co-editor of “Policing the The Planet: Why the Policing Crisis Led to Black Lives Matter” (Verso, 2016), and author of “The Color Line and the Class Struggle: The Mexican Revolution, Internationalism, and the American Century” (University of California Press, forthcoming).

Donna Murch is associate professor of history at Rutgers University and the author of “Living for the City: Migration, Education, and the Rise of the Black Panther Party in Oakland, California” (The University of North Carolina Press, 2010). She is the author of the forthcoming book, “Assata Taught Me: State Violence, Mass Incarceration, and the Movement for Black Lives” (Haymarket Books, 2017).