Andy Tobias: "LGBT Activism from the 70's through to Today"

Andy Tobias is a well-known LGBT writer and activist, who reads from his upcoming sequel to the seminal works "The Best Little Boy In The World" and "The Best Little Boy In The World Grows Up", as well as discusses the history of the LGBT rights movement and its impact on politics. He comments on some of the issues facing LGBT individuals in today's political climate, and encourages hope and activism as the only path forward.