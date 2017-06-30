Dr Willie Parker, "Life's Work"

Dr. Parker is one of the few physicians offering abortion services to women in Alabama, and his Pink House is the very last remaining abortion clinic in Mississippi. Awarded the 2015 Planned Parenthood Federation of America Margaret Sanger Award for his dedication to the reproductive justice movement, Parker believes that it is his duty, both as a medical doctor and as a Christian, to help women in need, and to do so without judgment. His frank, illuminating memoir recounts the professional and spiritual paths that led him to give up private practice, obstetrics, a Hawaiian penthouse, and fundamentalism, and to take up the life of an outspoken and courageous itinerant abortion provider.

Parker is in conversation with Katha Pollitt, “Subject to Debate” columnist for The Nation and author of Pro.

