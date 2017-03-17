Race In America Panel: Spring 2017 (Hosted by April Ryan)

Since 2015, April Ryan, Washington Bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks and author of At Mama’s Knee and The Presidency in Black and White, has brought together panelists and moderated an ongoing series of discussions on the topic of race in America today. During these panels, which are often broadcast on C-SPAN Book TV, leading writers and commentators address recent and longstanding issues with candor and urgency. Click the images on the left to view previous discussions, and find out more about the upcoming or most recent event below.

Panelists Include: Mary Frances Berry, Avis Jones-DeWeever, Wesley Lowery, and Julianne Malveaux

