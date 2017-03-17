Laurie Penny | Bitch Doctrine

Laurie Penny launches her new book Bitch Doctrine: Essays for Dissenting Adults. Compiled and displayed as a manifesto for change, the essays here address issues of gender, feminism, and power – all inexorably a part of politics.

As the inalienable rights of marginalized peoples are under siege by the rise of conservatism in the western world, Penny lends her voice to the resistance, battling social and political injustice with dark humor and cutting wit. Penny critiques the rise of the alt-right, the US presidential election, women’s gender roles, and tackles questions related to sex work, trigger warnings, rape culture, cyber-bullying, and much more.

Laurie Penny is an award-winning journalist, essayist, public speaker, writer, activist, internet nanocelebrity and author of six books, including Unspeakable Things (Bloomsbury 2014) and Everything Belongs To The Future (Tor, 2016). She is Contributing Editor of New Statesman magazine, a columnist for The Baffler, and writes for many other outlets including The Guardian, Time Magazine, Buzzfeed, The New York Times, Vice, Salon, The Nation, The New Inquiry, Tor.com and Medium. When she’s not on the road, Laurie is based in London, UK. Read more at www.laurie-penny.com.