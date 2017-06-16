“Does Human Nature Make Socialism Impossible?” with Adaner Usmani

“Good in theory, bad in practice.” Sure, the concept sounds nice, but people aren’t very nice, right? Isn’t capitalism much more suited to human nature—a nature dominated by competitiveness and venality?

Socialists don’t believe these truisms. They don’t view history as a mere chronicle of cruelty and selfishness. They also see countless acts of empathy, reciprocity, and love. People are complex: they do unspeakable things, but they also engage in remarkable acts of kindness and, even in difficult situations, show deep regard for others.

Adaner Usmani is a graduate student at New York University and on the board of “New Politics.”

Filmed at Verso Books in Brooklyn, March 14, 2017.