Paula Hawkins | Appel Salon

"I was never going to be the type of writer who wrote about spies or serial killers. The stories I'm drawn to are the ones in the newspaper when there is an ordinary family...something terrible has happened and I'm always so fascinated by how did they get to that point? And do they recover after?" Paula Hawkins wrote the global phenomenon, The Girl on the Train. She sat down with Johanna Schneller to talk about her next novel, Into the Water, the addictive new psychological thriller.