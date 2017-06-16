2017 National Book Festival Gala

Celebrate reading and literacy as Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden hosts presentations by fantasy-sci-fi novelist Diana Gabaldon (“Outlander" series), historian David McCullough (“The American Spirit”), children’s book author Reshma Saujani (“Girls Who Code”), nonfiction writer Margot Lee Shetterly (“Hidden Figures”) and thriller writer Scott Turow (“Testimony”). David Rubenstein, the National Book Festival’s leading sponsor, presents the 2017 Library of Congress Literacy Awards. The Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, to be given posthumously to novelist Denis Johnson, is announced as well.