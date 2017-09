Russell Brand: The Waterstones Interview

Russell Brand has undergone something of a transformation in recent years. Fatherhood and marriage have been preceded by a concerted effort to free himself from his addictions. So how did he change his relationship with drugs, alcohol, sex, money, love and fame? In this exclusive interview he told us more about the 12 steps of his recovery, how they can be used to free anyone from any kind of addiction and why he wants to help others do the same.