Tracy K. Smith: Poet Laureate Inaugural Reading

Welcome Tracy K. Smith, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and Princeton University professor, as she gives her inaugural reading as the 22nd Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry at the Library of Congress at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The historic reading will launch the Library’s 2017-2018 literary season and mark the beginning of Smith’s laureateship.