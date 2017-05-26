Zoe Quinn | Crash Override

Award-winning game designer, writer and activist Zoe Quinn discusses her new book “Crash Override: How Gamergate (Nearly) Destroyed My Life, and How We Can Win The Fight Against Online Hate.” What do you do when a horde of anonymous strangers' singular goal is to completely and utterly defame you? As a focal point of “Gamergate,” an ongoing harassment campaign targeting female and minority video game developers, Zoe Quinn was forced to face this very issue. In spite of daily threats to her livelihood and even her live, she rose above the hate to become a symbol of hope and strength for victims of online abuse. As the founder of Crash Override, a support network for the victims of online harassment, Zoe has had a profound impact on disenfranchised groups in the gaming industry. Zoe Quinn continues to make games and speak at conferences worldwide.