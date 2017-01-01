daily review
Jesmyn Ward | 2017 National Book Festival
Jesmyn Ward discusses Sing, Unburied, Sing: A Novel at the 2017 National Book Festival.
Jorge Cham and Daniel Whiteson: "We Have No Idea" | Talks at Google
Jorge Cham and Daniel Whiteson: "We Have No Idea" | Talks at Google
Cartoonist Jorge Cham and physicist Daniel Whiteson visit Google to discuss their new book "We Have No Idea". Cham is known for his comic "Piled Higher and Deeper. Whiteson is a Professor of Experimental Particle Physics at the University of California Irvine.
ABOUT WE HAVE NO IDEA
A fun and informative guide to the biggest unanswered questions in the Universe.
PHD Comics creator Jorge Cham and particle physicist Daniel Whiteson team up to explain everything we DON'T know about the Universe, from Cosmic Rays and Dark Matter to time travel and the Big Bang. Filled with their popular infographics, cartoons, and clear and entertaining explanations, this book is perfect for anyone who's curious about science and all the big questions we still haven't answered.
Timothy Morton in Conversation with Verso Books
Timothy Morton in Conversation with Verso Books
Timothy Morton discusses the political idea of the collective, subscendence, solidarity, fighting Nazis, and lots more. Humankind: Solidarity with Non-Human People, by Timothy Morton, is out now.
The Life of a Poet: Dana Levin
The Life of a Poet: Dana Levin
Poet Dana Levin discussed her work with Ron Charles, editor of the Washington Post's Book World.
Heath Fogg Davis, Beyond Trans: Does Gender Matter?
Heath Fogg Davis, Beyond Trans: Does Gender Matter?
As male and female give way to a wider spectrum of gender identities, Davis, author of The Ethics of Transracial Adoption and an associate professor of political science at Temple University, takes the conversation to its next level by questioning the need for gender categories at all. Drawing on his own experience and looking at cases of sex discrimination, Davis focuses on the need to rethink sex-marked identity documents such as birth certificates, driver’s licenses, and passports, as well as sex-segregated public restrooms and sex-segregated sports. Arguing that these conventional markers serve little purpose beyond exclusion, Davis challenges the assumption that gender matters, and points the way to a more truly inclusive society, one free of sex-based disadvantage. Davis will be in conversation with Shannon Minter, legal director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights.
Russell Brand: The Waterstones Interview
Russell Brand has undergone something of a transformation in recent years. Fatherhood and marriage have been preceded by a concerted effort to free himself from his addictions. So how did he change his relationship with drugs, alcohol, sex, money, love and fame? In this exclusive interview he told us more about the 12 steps of his recovery, how they can be used to free anyone from any kind of addiction and why he wants to help others do the same.
Heather Cabot and Samantha Walravens, "Geek Girl Rising"
Co-authors Heather Cabot and Samantha Walravens discuss their book, "Geek Girl Rising," about the women who are changing the technology industry.
Tracy K. Smith: Poet Laureate Inaugural Reading
Welcome Tracy K. Smith, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and Princeton University professor, as she gives her inaugural reading as the 22nd Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry at the Library of Congress at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The historic reading will launch the Library’s 2017-2018 literary season and mark the beginning of Smith’s laureateship.
Denis Johnson Tribute
This video tribute honored the late novelist Denis Johnson on the occasion of his receiving the posthumously awarded 2017 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction.
George Monbiot in conversation with Verso Books
In this interview George Monbiot explains some of the ideas behind his new book, Out of the Wreckage: A New Politics for an Age of Crisis. He argues that the "society-crushing system of neoliberalism has destroyed our natural capacity for altruism", and that we must fight against it to create "a politics of belonging that revives community and returns land to the people as a source of common wealth". We need meaningful participatory democracy, finer-grain involvement in politics, and power given back to people so that wealth isn't continually distributed to the rich.
STAR TALKS: Eco-Fiction with Jeff VanderMeer & Lorna Crozier
"...there are those moments when you are just overcome with something beyond you in the world, and for me it always comes through nature." -Jeff VanderMeer
To commemorate 150 years of US/Canada relations, VanderMeer and Lorna Crozier discuss eco-fiction, the new frontier of climate activism. Kate Allen of the Toronto Star interviews VanderMeer and Crozier.
The Brian Lehrer Show: Ask The Ethicist with Kwame Anthony Appiah
New York University professor and The New York Times Magazine resident ethicist Kwame Anthony Appiah, answers listeners' ethical conundrums and philosophizes on today's news. Plus he’ll discuss his latest book, “As If: Idealization and Ideals.”
Claire Messud | 2017 National Book Festival
Claire Messud discusses The Burning Girl: A Novel at the 2017 National Book Festival.
Jacob Ross reads 'Bed 45' from Protest: Stories of Resistance
Jacob Ross reads an excerpt from his story 'Bed 45', a story about The New Cross Fire & The Brixton Riots, 1981, that features in Protest: Stories of Resistance, an anthology of stories covering British protest from the Peasants' Revolt to the Anti Iraq War Demo of 2003,
Mary-Kay Wilmers and Andrew O'Hagan: The Eitingons
Mary-Kay Wilmers, editor of the London Review of Books, talks to Andrew O'Hagan about her book 'The Eitingons', which tells a story of the twentieth century through the lives of her ancestors on her Russian mother’s side: the fur-trader, the psychoanalyst and the KGB killer.
Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign
Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen, The New York Times bestselling authors of Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign, give a gripping postmortem of Hillary Clinton’s fraught 2016 presidential run. Jonathan Allen, head of content for Sidewire, and Amie Parnes, Senior White House Correspondent, The Hill, detail never-before-heard stories of how the lack of a clear campaign message, the internal conflict among Clinton operatives and Clinton’s inability to understand the 2016 electorate led to a loss that shocked the nation. Jonathan Alter, award-winning author and reporter, moderates.
Do I Make Myself Clear? Harold Evans, Dan Rather, Nancy Gibbs and Brian Stelter
Explore the wit and power of brilliant language with Sir Harold Evans and his new book, "Do I Make Myself Clear?" In this panel discussion, he is joined by journalists Dan Rather, TIME editor Nancy Gibbs, and moderator Brian Stelter, host of CNN's Reliable Sources.
Eileen Myles | Afterglow
Celebrated poet and writer Eileen Myles reflects on the love and loss of a canine companion in the new book “Afterglow (a dog memoir).”
From the moment Myles picked her from a litter in 1990, Rosie had been essential part of Myles' life and work. Myles' devotion to the dog never waned in the sixteen years they were together. Beginning with the void created in Myles' heart after the death of Rosie, “Afterglow” gives us an intimate and special account of the relationship between pet and pet-owner. Through this storytelling, we witness Myles’s experiences with intimacy and spirituality, celebrity and politics, alcoholism and recovery, fathers and family history, as well as the fantastical myths we spin to get to the heart of grief.
Zoe Quinn | Crash Override
Award-winning game designer, writer and activist Zoe Quinn discusses her new book “Crash Override: How Gamergate (Nearly) Destroyed My Life, and How We Can Win The Fight Against Online Hate.” What do you do when a horde of anonymous strangers' singular goal is to completely and utterly defame you? As a focal point of “Gamergate,” an ongoing harassment campaign targeting female and minority video game developers, Zoe Quinn was forced to face this very issue. In spite of daily threats to her livelihood and even her live, she rose above the hate to become a symbol of hope and strength for victims of online abuse. As the founder of Crash Override, a support network for the victims of online harassment, Zoe has had a profound impact on disenfranchised groups in the gaming industry. Zoe Quinn continues to make games and speak at conferences worldwide.
Ellen Ullman: Life in Code: "A Personal History of Technology"
The last twenty years have brought us the rise of the internet, the development of artificial intelligence, the ubiquity of once unimaginably powerful computers, and the thorough transformation of our economy and society. Through it all, Ellen Ullman lived and worked inside that rising culture of technology, and in Life in Code she tells the continuing story of the changes it wrought with a unique, expert perspective. When Ellen Ullman moved to San Francisco in the early 1970s and went on to become a computer programmer, she was joining a small, idealistic, and almost exclusively male cadre that aspired to genuinely change the world. In 1997 Ullman wrote Close to the Machine, the now classic and still definitive account of life as a coder at the birth of what would be a sweeping technological, cultural, and financial revolution. Twenty years later, the story Ullman recounts is neither one of unbridled triumph nor a nostalgic denial of progress. It is necessarily the story of digital technology’s loss of innocence as it entered the cultural mainstream, and it is a personal reckoning with all that has changed, and so much that hasn’t. Life in Code is an essential text toward our understanding of the last twenty years—and the next twenty. Moderated by David Barry.
