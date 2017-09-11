Jeffrey Eugenides

Jeffrey Eugenides reads “Airmail,” from his newly published collection Fresh Complaint, then takes audience questions.

An astute observer of the crises of adolescence, sexual identity, self-discovery, family love and what it means to be an American in our times, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Jeffrey Eugenides (Middlesex, The Marriage Plot) now publishes Fresh Complaint, his first story collection. “He is a big and big-hearted talent: generous to his readers in telling stories that unfailingly entertain and generous to his characters,” wrote Jonathan Franzen.