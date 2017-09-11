Ha Jin: 2017 National Book Festival

Ha Jin discusses "The Boat Rocker" at the 2017 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Author and poet Ha Jin left China in 1985 to attend Brandeis University and eventually pursued creative writing at Boston University. He is the author of several novels, short story collections, volumes of poetry and essays, including "Waiting," "War Trash," "Nanjing Requiem," "Ocean of Words," "Under the Red Flag" and "Between Silences." Jin has received a National Book Award, two PEN/Faulkner Awards, three Pushcart Prizes, a Kenyon Review Prize, a PEN/Hemingway Foundation Award, an Asian American Literary Award and the Flannery O'Connor Award for Short Fiction. His latest novel is "The Boat Rocker." Jin currently teaches at Boston University.