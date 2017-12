Ruth Whippman: "America the Anxious"

Ruth Whippman discusses her new book, America the Anxious: How Our Pursuit of Happiness is Creating a Nation of Nervous Wrecks. When Whippman, a British journalist, moved to California, she found that the most common obsession amongst the people she met was finding happiness. But it seems as though all the yoga, mindfulness, and self-help seminars are actually making us less happy, not more.