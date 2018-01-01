Salman Rushdie and Daniel Alarcón reading new works

Set against the backdrop of American culture and politics, Salman Rushdie’s new novel, The Golden House, is a modern epic of love and terrorism, loss and reinvention. Full of unforgettable characters, Daniel Alarcón’s The King is Always Above the People is a new collection of stories about immigration, broken dreams, Los Angeles gang members and Latin American families. “He’s a storyteller whose wisdom outpaces his youth and whose talent is already ablaze,” wrote ZZ Packer.

Introduced by Emma Brockes and Laura Perciasepe