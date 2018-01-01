Tony Kushner and Jeremy McCarter: Radical Stories

How has America been made and remade by men and women who dream of a better world? Why do we tell and retell their stories? Jeremy McCarter, author of Young Radicals: In the War for American Ideals and co-author with Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton: The Revolution, comes to CHF for an urgently needed conversation about the challenge and the necessity of depicting American dreamers with Tony Kushner, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Angels in America, the Academy Award-nominated screenplay of Lincoln, and the forthcoming The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures. Join us for a timely discussion about American ideals and the people who fight for them.