Fiction lovers panel with Emily Ruskovich, Lisa Wingate, and Elizabeth Berg

Novelists Emily Ruskovich (IDAHO), Lisa Wingate (BEFORE WE WERE YOURS), and Elizabeth Berg (THE STORY OF ARTHUR TRULUV) discuss their latest books and literary lives. Moderated by Refinery29’s Elizabeth Kiefer. Filmed at Random House Off the Page in New York City, 11/9/17.