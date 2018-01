Together We Rise by The Women's March Organizers and Conde Nast

On January 21, 2017, the day after Donald J. Trump’s inauguration, more than three million marchers of all ages and walks of life took to the streets as part of the largest protest in American history.

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of Women’s March, this gorgeously designed full-color book offers an unprecedented, front-row seat, with exclusive interviews with Women’s March organizers, never-before-seen photographs, and essays by feminist activists.