Carmen Maria Machado: "Her Body and Other Parties" | Talks at Google

Carmen Maria Machado is a fiction writer, critic, and essayist whose work has appeared in the New Yorker, Granta, Tin House, Guernica, Gulf Coast, NPR, and elsewhere. She holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and has been awarded fellowships and residencies from the Michener-Copernicus Foundation, the Elizabeth George Foundation, the CINTAS Foundation, the Speculative Literature Foundation, the Clarion Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers’ Workshop, the University of Iowa, the Yaddo Corporation, Hedgebrook, and the Millay Colony for the Arts. She is the Writer in Residence at the University of Pennsylvania, and lives in Philadelphia with her wife.

In this talk, Machado reads the short story "Inventory" in full from her first published book, "Her Body and Other Parties." In "Inventory," a woman details the sexual encounters of her life against the backdrop of a deadly and highly contagious virus spreading throughout the world. The virus is blooming on the horizon; come listen.