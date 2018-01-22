daily review
A Conversation with Alice Walker
Alice Walker answers reads questions about her writing, live, and views on current affairs.
Michael Chabon Introduced and Interviewed by Ben Marcus
Michael Chabon Introduced and Interviewed by Ben Marcus
Michael Chabon opens the Poetry Center’s 79th season with a reading from Moonglow — “a dashing, Technicolor tribute to his grandfather’s generation and a flamboyantly imaginative work of fiction,” wrote the Wall Street Journal, naming it the Best Novel of 2016. Recorded Sep 27, 2017 at 92nd Street Y.
Johann Hari on How Neoliberalism Drives Depression and Anxiety in the U.S.
Johann Hari on How Neoliberalism Drives Depression and Anxiety in the U.S.
The United States is one of the most depressed countries in the world. Could it be because of the country’s adoption of neoliberal economic policies? We speak to Johann Hari, author of a controversial new book, “Lost Connections: Uncovering the Real Causes of Depression—and the Unexpected Solutions.” He writes, “Junk food has taken over our diets, and it is making millions of people physically sick. A growing body of scientific evidence suggests that something similar is happening with our minds—that they have become dominated by junk values, and this is making us mentally sick, triggering soaring rates of depression and anxiety.”
Carmen Maria Machado: "Her Body and Other Parties" | Talks at Google
Carmen Maria Machado: "Her Body and Other Parties" | Talks at Google
Carmen Maria Machado is a fiction writer, critic, and essayist whose work has appeared in the New Yorker, Granta, Tin House, Guernica, Gulf Coast, NPR, and elsewhere. She holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and has been awarded fellowships and residencies from the Michener-Copernicus Foundation, the Elizabeth George Foundation, the CINTAS Foundation, the Speculative Literature Foundation, the Clarion Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers’ Workshop, the University of Iowa, the Yaddo Corporation, Hedgebrook, and the Millay Colony for the Arts. She is the Writer in Residence at the University of Pennsylvania, and lives in Philadelphia with her wife.
In this talk, Machado reads the short story "Inventory" in full from her first published book, "Her Body and Other Parties." In "Inventory," a woman details the sexual encounters of her life against the backdrop of a deadly and highly contagious virus spreading throughout the world. The virus is blooming on the horizon; come listen.
Beverly Daniel Tatum
Beverly Daniel Tatum
“An unusually sensitive work about the racial barriers that still divide us in so many areas of life.” — Jonathan Kozol
Walk into any racially mixed high school and you will see Black, White, and Latino youth clustered in their own groups. Is self-segregation a coping strategy or a problem? Twenty years ago, in Why Are All The Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? Beverly Daniel Tatum, a renowned authority on the psychology of racism, brought a complicated argument to the table: an appreciation of racial identity formation as essential to any potential communication across racial and ethnic differences. With a completely revised edition, Tatum joins us to discuss why we're apart when we're together.
Selected Videos
Denis Johnson Tribute: The Largesse of the Sea Maiden
Join us as Min Jin Lee, Alexander Chee, and Deborah Treisman gather to talk about and read from Denis Johnson final, posthumously published collection, The Largesse of the Sea Maiden, featuring some of "the best fiction published by any American writer during this short century".
The Largesse of the Sea Maiden enters a new frontier in his work, utilizing his luminous prose to contemplate the ghosts of time and the complex interactions amongst the mysteries of the universe.
Min Jin Lee's Pachinko (Feb 2017) was a finalist for the National Book Award for Fiction, a New York Times 10 Best Books of 2017, a USA Today Top 10 Books of 2017, and an American Booksellers Association's Indie Next Great Reads. Her debut novel, Free Food for Millionaires, was one of the "Top 10 Novels of the Year" for The Times (London), NPR's Fresh Air, and USA Today. Her short fiction has been featured on NPR's Selected Shorts. Her writings have appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, The Times (London), Vogue, Travel+Leisure, Wall Street Journal, New York Times Magazine, and Food & Wine. Her essays and literary criticism have been anthologized widely. She served as a columnist for the Chosun Ilbo, the leading paper of South Korea. She lives in New York with her family.
Alexander Chee is the author of the novels Edinburgh and The Queen of the Night, and the essay collection How To Write An Autobiographical Novel, forthcoming from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in April of 2018. He is a contributing editor at The New Republic, and an editor at large at VQR. His essays and stories have appeared in The New York Times Book Review, T Magazine, Tin House, Slate, Guernica, and Out, among others. He is winner of a 2003 Whiting Award, a 2004 NEA Fellowship in prose and a 2010 MCCA Fellowship, and residency fellowships from the MacDowell Colony, the VCCA, Civitella Ranieri and Amtrak. He is an associate professor of English and Creative Writing at Dartmouth College.
Deborah Treisman has been the fiction editor of the New Yorker since 2003, and was deputy fiction editor for six years before that. She hosts the award-winning New Yorker Fiction Podcast, and was the editor of the anthology 20 Under 40: Stories from The New Yorker.
Daniel Ellsberg: "The Doomsday Machine" | Talks at Google
With recent news stories about big red buttons and a blockbuster movie (The Post) about the Pentagon Papers, Daniel Ellsberg's story is very timely. He's the legendary whistle-blower who revealed the Pentagon Papers, and his book is an eyewitness exposé of the dangers of America's Top Secret, seventy-year-long nuclear policy that continues to this day.
Framed as a memoir—a chronicle of madness in which Ellsberg acknowledges participating—this gripping tale reads like a thriller and offers feasible steps we can take to dismantle the existing "doomsday machine" and avoid nuclear catastrophe. The Doomsday Machine is thus a real-life Dr. Strangelove story and an ultimately hopeful—and powerfully important—book about not just our country, but the future of the world.
Writer Gish Jen on her book 'The Girl at the Baggage Claim'
Gish Jen is a prize-winning chronicler of the Chinese-American experience in fiction. Her new work is nonfiction. The Girl at the Baggage Claim: Explaining the East-West Culture Gap (2017), explores stark differences between Eastern and Western ideas of the "self."
Jen’s other books include The Love Wife (2004), Mona in the Promised Land (1996), Who’s Irish? (1999), and Typical American (1991).
This event was cosponsored by the State Education Department’s Office of Cultural Education, Friends of the New York State Library, and the UAlbany Center for International Education and Global Strategy in association with the launch of its new Global Distinction program
Together We Rise by The Women's March Organizers and Conde Nast
On January 21, 2017, the day after Donald J. Trump’s inauguration, more than three million marchers of all ages and walks of life took to the streets as part of the largest protest in American history.
In celebration of the one-year anniversary of Women’s March, this gorgeously designed full-color book offers an unprecedented, front-row seat, with exclusive interviews with Women’s March organizers, never-before-seen photographs, and essays by feminist activists.
Meet the Woman Behind the Men in Media List
Moira Donegan started the online spreadsheet of men in the media industry accused of sexual harassment. She spoke with The Times about why she created it and what her life has been like since.
Palestinian author Huzama Habayeb talks about her novel, the medal and Jerusalem
In December last year the Palestinian author Huzama Habayeb was awarded the 2017 Naguib Mahfouz Medal for Literature, for her powerful work "Velvet," described by the judges as “a new kind of Palestinian novel.”
The timely book focuses on the harsh everyday life of Hawwa, an ordinary yet strong and resilient Palestinian woman who lives in a refugee camp in Jordan during the 1960s and 1970s.
In this interview, the Mahfouz winner talks about the challenges of writing the novel, her main protagonist Hawwa, what it meant for Habayeb to win the prize, and her strong Palestinian heritage and roots.
“It’s Even Worse Than You Think”: David Cay Johnston on Trump’s First Year
Uninformed. That was the word White House Chief of Staff John Kelly used to describe his boss, President Trump, on Thursday. According to The Washington Post, Kelly told members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus that some of Trump’s hardline immigration policies—including his call to build a wall along the entire southern border— were “uninformed.” Kelly said, “Certain things are said during the campaign that are uninformed.” Well, today we spend the hour looking at Trump’s first year in office with David Cay Johnston, a journalist who has been covering Donald Trump since 1988. He is out this week with a new book titled “It’s Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America.”
Why Trump Is Not a Fascist: A Conversation with Vivek Chibber and Achin Vanaik
Achin Vanaik (“The Rise of Hindu Authoritarianism”) and Vivek Chibber (“Postcolonial Theory and the Specter of Capital”) discuss new forms of authoritarianism and nationalism in the age of Modi, Putin, Erdogan, and Trump. The discussion is moderated by Amber A’Lee Frost (“Current Affairs” and “Chapo Trap House”).
David Frum | Appel Salon | January 22, 2018
"The real question for me is not 'how did Hilary Clinton lose?' but 'how did Donald Trump become the Republican nominee?' that's the thing that is really weird. That's the thing that has to be explained." —David Frum
Bestselling author, former White House speechwriter and senior editor at The Atlantic discusses his latest book, Trumpocracy.
Rose McGowan in Conversation with Ronan Farrow: BRAVE
The voice that gave rise to a watershed moment belongs to Rose McGowan. Best known for her Hollywood and television roles (Planet Terror, Scream, Jawbreaker, Charmed), she battled a sexist and abusive industry bent on hijacking her image, propelling her to become an activist and agent of change. It was McGowan’s explosive reports in The New Yorker and The New York Times that opened the floodgates that have brought sexual assault and harassment out of the shadows. Joined by journalist Ronan Farrow, who wrote The New Yorker story, McGowan talks about the experiences captured in her new book, BRAVE. Equal parts memoir and manifesto, the work is as fierce, raw and unapologetic as its creator.
Jacob Riis: Revealing New York's Other Half
Bonnie Yochelson describes her book, "Jacob A. Riis: Revealing New York's Other Half: A Complete Catalog of His Photographs" and how Riis, a Danish-born immigrant to the United States who found his life's most important work in the slums of early 20th-century New York City, changed the course of history.
Speaker Biography: Bonnie Yochelson is a former curator of prints and photographs at the Museum of the City of New York and an art historian specializing in photography. Her books include "Alfred Stieglitz New York" and "Berenice Abbott: Changing New York, The Complete WPA Project."
Noam Cohen: "The Know-It-Alls"
Noam Cohen, a former New York Times tech columnist, discusses his book THE KNOW-IT-ALLS: The Rise of Silicon Valley as a Political Powerhouse and Social Wrecking Ball. It’s a fascinating biographical history of Silicon Valley pioneers, and is sure to make for a robust debate on the wider effect of tech culture on politics and society.
Philosophical Foundations of Immigration Law
Political philosopher Jeremy Waldron explored how economic and cultural interests can determine immigration policy. The presentation served as the 2017 Frederic R. and Molly S. Kellogg Biennial Lecture on Jurisprudence.
Speaker Biography: Jeremy Waldron is a law professor at New York University, where he teaches in the areas of constitutional theory, legal philosophy and political theory. He was previously the Chichele Professor of Social and Political Theory at All Souls College, Oxford. Waldron was born in New Zealand and educated in law and philosophy at the University of Otago and University of Oxford. He has held academic appointments at the University of Edinburgh (1983-1987), University of California, Berkeley (1987-1996), Princeton University (1995-1996) and Columbia University (1996-2006). A prolific scholar, he has written and published many articles and books on the subject of jurisprudence and political theory. His books include "The Dignity of Legislation," "Law and Disagreement," "Torture, Terror and Trade-offs: Philosophy for the White House," "Dignity, Rank, and Rights," "Political Theory" and "One Another's Equals: The Basis of Human Equality."
Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor on “How We Get Free"
We speak with Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor about the new collection of essays she edited that is titled “How We Get Free: Black Feminism and the Combahee River Collective.” Taylor is an assistant professor of African American studies at Princeton University and the author of “From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation.”
April Ryan, "Authors on Race in America Panel"
April Ryan, author and Washington Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio Networks, moderated a panel discussion on race in America.
