Jacob Riis: Revealing New York's Other Half

Bonnie Yochelson describes her book, "Jacob A. Riis: Revealing New York's Other Half: A Complete Catalog of His Photographs" and how Riis, a Danish-born immigrant to the United States who found his life's most important work in the slums of early 20th-century New York City, changed the course of history.

Speaker Biography: Bonnie Yochelson is a former curator of prints and photographs at the Museum of the City of New York and an art historian specializing in photography. Her books include "Alfred Stieglitz New York" and "Berenice Abbott: Changing New York, The Complete WPA Project."