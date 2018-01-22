Writer Gish Jen on her book 'The Girl at the Baggage Claim'

Gish Jen is a prize-winning chronicler of the Chinese-American experience in fiction. Her new work is nonfiction. The Girl at the Baggage Claim: Explaining the East-West Culture Gap (2017), explores stark differences between Eastern and Western ideas of the "self."

Jen’s other books include The Love Wife (2004), Mona in the Promised Land (1996), Who’s Irish? (1999), and Typical American (1991).

This event was cosponsored by the State Education Department’s Office of Cultural Education, Friends of the New York State Library, and the UAlbany Center for International Education and Global Strategy in association with the launch of its new Global Distinction program