Rookie on Love

Rookie’s Tavi Gevinson and friends share pieces from the new anthology “Rookie on Love.”

Back in 2011 a fifteen-year-old Tavi Gevinson launched Rookie, and online magazine focusing on art and writing, fashion, pop culture, feminism, and social issues, especially ones that effect teens. Over the years the magazine has grown into a powerful voice and has decided to address one of life's most heart-breaking and breath-taking experiences: love.

This collection includes 45 voices, featuring exclusive, never-before-seen essays, poems, comics, and interviews from contributors like Jenny Zhang, Emma Straub, Hilton Als, Janet Mock, John Green, Rainbow Rowell, Gabourey Sidibe, Mitski, Alessia Cara, Etgar Keret, Margo Jefferson, Sarah Manguso, Durga Chew-Bose, and many more!