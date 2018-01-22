Let's Woman-Splain Romance!

With Katharine Ashe, Lisa Kleypas, Beverly Jenkins, Alisha Rai, Alyssa Cole, & Ron Hogan

The romance genre has been objectified since its inception, but has grown into the foremost feminist genre, written for women/by women. This panel features some of the foremost authors of the genre, and a few of the young, diverse voices actively working to evolve the genre and general public perception, coming together to discuss the appeal, power and strength of Romance to an open-minded (male) moderator. It’s time to turn the tables, and womansplain the appeal and cultural relevance of the most popular commercial genre.